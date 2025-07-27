Sports
Alex de Minaur Advances to Washington Final with Win Over Moutet
Washington, D.C. – Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur reached the final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Saturday, defeating French lucky loser Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-3. This marks de Minaur’s second final appearance of the year, having previously reached the final earlier in 2025.
De Minaur’s victory was not without its challenges. He showcased a scrappy performance, committing 33 unforced errors during the match, including a staggering 21 in the first set alone. The Australian was aware of the need to improve his game for the final against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
“It wasn’t pretty tennis, but I knew it was going to be a tricky match without a lot of rhythm,” de Minaur noted after the match. “I had the mentality of doing whatever it took to get into the title match tomorrow.” Despite his mistakes, he managed to win 17 of 22 points at the net and successfully targeted Moutet’s weaker backhand.
This year’s final will be a significant moment for de Minaur, as he previously reached the Washington final in 2018, where he lost to Alexander Zverev. With this win, he improved to 21 hard-court victories in the 2025 season, the most on the tour.
Davidovich Fokina secured his place in the final by defeating American Tommy Paul 6-2, 7-5 in the evening’s second semi-final. Fokina has made impressive strides, defeating multiple American players this week and now sits at a career-high No. 19 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.
Fokina expressed his excitement in securing a spot in the final, stating, “It’s always special to win against a Top 10 player. Coming back from 2-5 against Taylor last night was a huge achievement.” He is set to make history as only the second Spanish player to reach the final in Washington.
The final match between Alex de Minaur and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina promises to be an exciting face-off, as both players will look to capture the title amidst the competitive atmosphere of the Mubadala Citi DC Open.
