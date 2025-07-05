Alex de Minaur Faces Holmgren in Wimbledon Third Round Showdown

London, United Kingdom – Alex de Minaur, the 11th seed, is on a mission to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2025. He will face August Holmgren from Denmark in the third round after a solid victory over Arthur Cazaux. The match is set for Saturday, July 8, 2024, at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

De Minaur, known as the ‘Demon,’ aims to build on his impressive record this year, standing at 29 wins and 12 losses. His journey at Wimbledon has seen him defeat Roberto Carballes Baena and Cazaux. ‘I’m feeling good out there, ready to take on the next challenge,’ he said.

Holmgren, a 27-year-old who made headlines by defeating the 21st seed Tomas Machac in the previous round, has displayed resilience throughout the tournament. He battled through five sets, saving three match points in a match that lasted four hours and 38 minutes. This will be his first showdown against de Minaur.

Despite Holmgren’s breakout performance, de Minaur is favored, with gambling odds suggesting he has a 93% chance of winning. His ability to control the match and reduce his opponent’s opportunities is key. ‘I plan to use my experience and speed to my advantage,’ de Minaur added.

The winner of this match will face either Novak Djokovic or Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 16, raising the stakes even higher. With the tournament witnessing several upsets early on, de Minaur’s chance to advance and perhaps secure his best Wimbledon finish is well within reach.