Alex De Minaur Seeks Top 10 Return at Citi Open Following Injury

Washington, D.C. — Australian tennis player Alex De Minaur is eager to make a comeback at the Citi Open this week. This marks his first tournament since Wimbledon, where he suffered a setback last year due to a hip injury.

De Minaur, currently ranked 26th, sees this as a crucial opportunity to climb back into the world’s top 10. Unlike the previous year, he has planned a series of matches across North America, including two Masters 1000 events before the upcoming US Open.

“It’s been somewhat difficult at the start of the year and mentally taxing knowing that I had zeros on my ranking because I missed three Masters,” De Minaur stated. “I’m excited for the opportunity and hoping I can play good tennis and take care of my chances.”

With top players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, and Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the Toronto event, De Minaur aims to capitalize on this shift to improve his ranking.

This season, his standout performance was reaching the final in Rotterdam, where he lost to Alcaraz. However, he remains winless against top 10 opponents, with a recent loss to Djokovic at Wimbledon, despite taking the first set.

“I felt like I had my chances. We should have been in a fifth set,” he reflected. “I’ve identified a few areas to work on with my team, and hopefully that helps me take the next step.”

De Minaur, seeded seventh at the Citi Open, is focused on leveraging his experience to achieve peak performance over the coming months. “I can really have a swing these next three or four years and really show that I’m at my peak,” he said.