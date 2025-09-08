Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap

DEL MAR, California — Alex Morgan, a former forward for the U.S. women’s national soccer team, stated in an exclusive interview with ESPN that the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) can still draw and retain elite players even under a salary cap. Morgan made these comments ahead of the retirement of her No. 13 jersey on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Despite a salary cap, Morgan believes there is a strong interest from both domestic and international players. ‘It’s a very personal decision and we have seen some top talent go overseas,’ she said. The NWSL faced a recent setback when top young player Alyssa Thompson signed with Chelsea, just months after securing a new contract with Angel City.

The league’s salary cap is set at $3.3 million for 2025, with plans to increase incrementally to $5.1 million by 2030, thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement. Morgan, a two-time World Cup champion, has spent most of her career in the NWSL, except for notable stints with Lyon and Tottenham.

Morgan expressed confidence in the NWSL’s ability to attract talent, citing its competitiveness as a key factor. ‘This is the most competitive league in the world, flat out,’ Morgan remarked. ‘The bottom team can beat the top team, and that attracts players.’ She emphasized that the quality of play continues to improve week after week.

Former U.S. players Tobin Heath and Christen Press highlighted the challenges of the salary cap on their podcast, noting the disparities with European teams. However, Morgan pointed out that the NWSL teams have been active in the transfer market, citing the recent record-setting fees paid for certain players, indicating a growing trend.

‘It’s incredible to see the transfer fees now that are trending similarly to those in men’s football,’ Morgan said. As the NWSL continues to evolve, she believes more significant transfers could be on the horizon.