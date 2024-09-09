Alex Morgan Bids Farewell to Soccer in Emotional Final Match

San Diego Wave‘s Alex Morgan waved to the crowd and walked off the field for the last time on Sunday, marking the end of an impactful 15-year soccer career. Despite the nearly 100-degree heat, a crowd of 26,516 filled San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium for Morgan’s farewell match.

The two-time Women’s World Cup winner announced her retirement on Thursday, revealing that she was expecting her second child. In her final game, she started and wore the captain’s armband for the Wave, playing for the first 13 minutes before being substituted to an ovation.

After the match, Morgan expressed her peace with the decision, stating, “I did everything I ever wanted to do and more. It’s a good feeling.” This match was significant, commemorating her 63rd appearance for the Wave and marking her 150th career appearance in NWSL play.

Before the game began, the video scoreboard showcased snippets of Morgan’s career highlights. Among the supporters, her 4-year-old daughter, Charlie, was present, alongside nearly 100 family members and friends.

In tribute, the Wave’s starters posed for a photo imitating Morgan’s iconic ‘tea sipping’ celebration. Throughout her career, Morgan achieved numerous accolades, including World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, along with an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

During her tenure, Morgan made 224 appearances for the U.S. national team, scoring 123 goals and providing 53 assists. She was named the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2018. As she left the field, she was met with a tifo from supporters that read, “For Country, Club, Community.”

Although the North Carolina Courage won the match 4-1, the focus remained on celebrating Morgan’s illustrious career. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman highlighted the significance of Morgan’s impact, noting that 12,000 tickets were sold in one day following her retirement announcement.

Throughout her career, Morgan not only excelled on the field but also advocated for equal pay in women’s sports, contributing significantly to reforms in the NWSL.