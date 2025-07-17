Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

LOS ANGELES, California — Alex Morgan, former star of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), captivated fans once again as she graced the pages of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition. The magazine highlighted iconic moments featuring Morgan, showcasing her seamless transition from athlete to global celebrity.

Known for her dazzling dribbling skills and goal-scoring prowess, Morgan has inspired millions of young soccer players. Her connection with fans extends beyond the pitch, thanks to her engaging social media presence. With each post, she shares her life and promotes a lifestyle that encourages her followers.

Although Morgan stepped away from professional soccer after 15 seasons in 2025, her influence remains pervasive. She played for top clubs, including Olympique Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur, and is a vital figure in promoting the sport. Currently, she has shifted her focus towards celebrity appearances and high-profile events, retaining her status as a fashion icon.

In a striking yellow swimsuit, Morgan posed in front of a sunset backdrop for her feature in the edition, creating waves on social media. Accompanied by an enticing caption, the photo highlighted her allure and continued relevance in pop culture. Notably, Sports Illustrated teased more content featuring Morgan, including a bold bikini cover that drew attention.

Beyond her modeling endeavors, Morgan contributed to the rise of the San Diego Wave, helping the team secure the Challenge Cup in 2024. To honor her legacy, the club plans to retire the No. 13 jersey she wore, commemorating her impact on the team and U.S. soccer.

Throughout her journey, Morgan enjoys family life with her daughter, Charlie, and husband Servando Carrasco, who has steadfastly supported her career. As she thrives off the field, her contributions to sports and society continue to shine.