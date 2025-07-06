Sports
Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
México City, Mexico — Alex Padilla, a 21-year-old goalkeeper, will return to Spain after a brief six-month loan at Club Universidad Nacional, known as Pumas. Despite having 12 months remaining on his loan, circumstances surrounding the Athletic Club‘s need for a goalkeeper led to the decision.
The Athletic Club lost its second-choice goalkeeper, Julen Agirrezabala, who transferred to Villarreal. As a result, the Spanish club decided to terminate Padilla’s loan early, although they will pay about half a million dollars to do so.
Padilla had joined Pumas at the start of the Clausura 2025 tournament, where he quickly became a regular starter after initially serving as Pablo Lara‘s backup. Over his time with the team, he played in 18 matches but faced challenges, conceding 26 goals and keeping a clean sheet just four times.
His return to Athletic Club follows a friendly match where he did not play against Leganés. Without Padilla and following Lara’s recent injury, Pumas is set to face the Apertura 2025 tournament with Miguel Paul as their third-choice goalkeeper.
While Padilla expressed a desire to remain in Mexico, the ownership of his rights rests with Athletic Club until 2029. As Pumas prepares for their opening game against Santos Laguna on July 12, they are also in search of a new goalkeeper to fill Padilla’s vacancy.
