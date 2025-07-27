Alex Palou Wins Eighth Race of 2025 Season at Laguna Seca

Monterey, CA – Spaniard Alex Palou continued his remarkable 2025 season with an impressive victory at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey on Sunday. Palou’s triumph marked his eighth win of the year, making him the first NTT INDYCAR driver since Sébastien Bourdais in 2007 to achieve such a feat in a single season.

The race took place at the famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a 2.238-mile road course known for its challenging turns, including the iconic ‘Corkscrew.’ With this recent win, Palou has also secured his third victory in four years at this venue, showcasing his dominance on the track.

Palou started strong, leading the race from lap 1. He recorded the fastest lap early on, clocking in at 70.7851 seconds during lap 9. Throughout the race, he consistently increased his lead, finishing with a 2.8299-second advantage over competitors.

The race experienced several caution flags, including one during lap 1 that delayed the pace. After the green flag came back out, Palou quickly regained control of the race. His performance throughout the race was a testament to his skill and preparation.

Following the race, Palou expressed his gratitude toward his team for their support and hard work. ‘It’s been an incredible season so far. We have worked hard, and I’m just thrilled to continue this momentum heading into the next races,’ he said.

The event attracted many motorsports enthusiasts, underlining Laguna Seca’s status as an iconic racing venue. As the crowd cheered on, Palou proved once again why he’s a leading driver in the series.