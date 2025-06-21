Alex Pereira Clarifies Plans Amid UFC Heavyweight Title Talks

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Alex Pereira may have stepped into the UFC heavyweight title discussion unintentionally, but he has set the record straight on his upcoming plans. The Brazilian fighter’s journey has created quite a buzz over the past few months.

This week, Pereira hinted he would not be fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall, which has shifted the focus of UFC President Dana White, who had been promising fans a showdown. With Aspinall seeking another opponent, Pereira’s name has emerged, sparking speculation about a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Earlier in the year, it appeared that Pereira was set for an immediate rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. However, stalled negotiations left both fighters without a clear path. Pereira recently updated fans on his weight, which is now over 240 lbs, fueling more chatter around a potential move to heavyweight.

In an interview with MMAFighting, Pereira stated, “Well, anywhere around the timeframe of September, October or November for me, it makes no difference, I just want to fight. My focus right now is on fighting Ankalaev, fight that one in the division, get my belt back and then we’ll see what happens after.” He emphasized that if he could compete at heavyweight, he would let the fights there unfold while he concentrated on light heavyweight.

While fans are eager for Pereira vs. Aspinall, especially after the cancellation of Jon Jones vs. Aspinall, Pereira wants to secure his title against Ankalaev first. If successful, he might soon pursue a challenge in the heavyweight division.