Alex Pietrangelo Steps Away from Hockey for Health Reasons

VEGAS (June 30, 2025) – Alex Pietrangelo, defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights, announced on Monday that he will step away from hockey due to serious health concerns. Pietrangelo revealed that he has been struggling with significant hip injuries that may require multiple surgeries.

“The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health,” Pietrangelo said in a statement. He explained that after discussions with doctors and family, it was advised that he reduce the intensity of his hockey activities to focus on recovery and improve his quality of life.

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon stated, “Alex has our organization’s full support in prioritizing his long-term health.” McCrimmon confirmed that Pietrangelo’s injuries include hips that would require bilateral femur reconstruction, with no guarantee of success.

Pietrangelo has played 1,087 regular-season games during his NHL career, which spans 17 seasons with the Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues. He has recorded 637 points (148 goals and 489 assists) with a +123 rating. The native of King City, Ontario, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning his first with the Blues in 2019 and the second with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Throughout his career, Pietrangelo has competed in 149 playoff games, scoring 80 points (15 goals and 65 assists) along with a +26 rating. He is recognized as one of the most respected players in the league for his talent and leadership.

As the Golden Knights prepare for the upcoming season, they will have to adjust to the loss of Pietrangelo, who has been a vital part of their defense. The team is currently navigating offseason moves and potential adjustments in response to his absence.

“This decision has been difficult to come to terms with,” Pietrangelo added, emphasizing his commitment to returning to a normal quality of life for himself and his family.