Alex Toussaint Defends Peloton Amidst Controversial Marketing Campaign

NEW YORK, NY — Alex Toussaint took a stand during a recent Peloton class, addressing the backlash surrounding marketing videos featuring former instructor Jennifer Jacobs and her new company, Ladder. Toussaint highlighted the impact of these videos on the Peloton community and his fellow instructors.

During his class, Toussaint acknowledged that many participants were aware of the social media posts stirring a conversation this week. He stated, “I still love her,” referring to Jacobs, who left Peloton in 2019 and recently joined Ladder. His comments took a sharper turn when he emphasized the need for respect, saying, “But watch your ***** mouth speaking about my team.” As he made this statement, he pointed to the Peloton logo on his shirt, reinforcing his loyalty to the brand.

Toussaint shared three guiding principles essential to him: no one should interfere with his income, teammates—past or present—should be respected, and self-respect is paramount. He lightened the mood by apologizing to Peloton’s HR team before shifting back to a joyful atmosphere for the rest of the class.

The controversy began when Jacobs appeared in a promotional video for Ladder, which featured her claiming the app has “the world’s best strength coaches.” The clip is part of a broader campaign encouraging Peloton users to switch to Ladder and has mostly received backlash from the Peloton community for its portrayal.

Despite the heated reaction, Ladder’s social media team praised Toussaint, posting, “@alextousaint25 is a real one. Respect.” In earlier marketing efforts, Ladder has frequently positioned itself against Peloton, creating a competitive landscape as they push their services to Peloton’s user base.

Toussaint’s strong advocacy reflects the unity and pride among Peloton instructors during this tumultuous time. His remarks underscored not just his commitment to Peloton but also the sense of community that resonates among its members.