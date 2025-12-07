Alex Yee Becomes Second-Fastest British Marathon Runner in Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain — Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee has established himself as the second-fastest British marathon runner in history after a remarkable performance at the Valencia Marathon on December 7, 2025.

The 27-year-old Yee completed the marathon in 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 38 seconds, finishing seventh overall in a competitive field. His time is now quicker than any Briton except for Mo Farah, who holds the British record at 2:05:11.

This impressive achievement comes after Yee only took up the marathon this year as a break from his triathlon training. In April, he struggled in his first marathon attempt, finishing in 2:11:08. At that time, he said, “God damn, marathon is hard.” However, he had faith in his potential for improvement.

Yee’s preparations for Valencia included training with seasoned marathon runners Emile Cairess and Phil Sesemann. This rigorous training appeared to pay off in Valencia, as Yee passed the halfway mark comfortably in 1:03:32. Despite the warmer conditions, he recorded a strong negative split in the second half, finishing in 1:03:06.

Yee’s impressive time surpassed the previous second-best British record of 2:06:46 set by Cairess. Overall, the race was dominated by Kenyan runner John Korir, who finished first with a stunning time of 2:02:24.

Looking ahead, Yee has indicated he will return to triathlon full-time next year, potentially delaying his next marathon until after the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Nevertheless, his recent performance positions him as a serious contender in the marathon scene.