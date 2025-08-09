Sports
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Win Tag Team Championship at MetLife Stadium
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, two of the most accomplished superstars in women’s wrestling, captured the Women’s Tag Team Championship at MetLife Stadium last weekend. The unlikely duo, known for their polar opposite personalities, celebrated the victory in front of a raucous crowd.
Adding to the significance of the win, Bliss shared the moment with her daughter, Hendrix Rouge, and her husband, Ryan. This victory comes after Bliss returned to WWE in February, following a two-year hiatus to embrace motherhood.
“It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun,” Bliss said about her partnership with Flair. “We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t.” Their chemistry has resonated both in and out of the ring, as the pair has been spotted enjoying their time together at various theme parks, including Universal Studios.
During a recent interview, Bliss reflected on the bond they have built and discussed the challenges of returning to wrestling after becoming a mother. “It was tough at first because when you have a baby, things are not where you left them,” Bliss explained. “Training at the WWE Performance Center took time, but now I have this new driving force of having a child, which has been the best.”
The duo’s victory highlights the evolving landscape of women’s wrestling, with Bliss expressing admiration for the current roster and their skills. “It shows the division is going to be in great hands because these girls are all just incredible,” she said.
As they continue to celebrate their success, Bliss and Flair are also looking forward to future matches and the opportunities that lie ahead in their careers.
