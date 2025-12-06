Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Unveil New Tag Team Name, Ring Queens

Stamford, Connecticut – WWE superstars Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair captured headlines on December 4, 2025, after announcing their official tag team name, Ring Queens. This declaration marks a significant twist in the trajectory of their careers, as the pair have been steadily building an on-screen chemistry in recent weeks.

The announcement immediately ignited conversation online, with fans praising how the name resonates with both wrestlers’ competitive histories in WWE. Bliss and Flair, known for their intense rivalry over the years, are now choosing to unite, blending their strengths in a strategic move designed to elevate their status within the women’s division.

“They’re going to make a truly unstoppable duo,” commented WWE’s official Twitter account. This transition from rivals to partners showcases their commitment to long-term ambition in the tag team landscape.

Their recent matches, especially during the 2025 Women’s WarGames, highlighted their skills as a cohesive unit. In that high-stakes bout, they teamed up with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY against a formidable lineup including Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend.

Key moments in the match aided Bliss and Flair’s victory, like IYO SKY’s daring dive and an accidental hit by Asuka, which gave their team a critical advantage. The final sequence saw Flair using her trademark maneuver to set up Bliss for a submission victory over Lynch, showcasing their resilience under pressure.

The win not only solidified their place in the women’s division but also emphasized the trust forming in their new alliance. As their storyline develops, fans eagerly anticipate how their partnership could influence future title opportunities in WWE.