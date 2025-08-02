Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Aim for Tag Team Glory at SummerSlam

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — WWE stars Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are gearing up for a highly anticipated tag-team match at the upcoming SummerSlam event. Scheduled for this weekend at MetLife Stadium, the duo will challenge current champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

This marks Bliss’s return to the SummerSlam ring after nearly four years. The competitive pair, who have developed a unique partnership after recent in-ring encounters, aim to turn their on-screen chemistry into championship gold. “It’s been a hot minute since I’ve been in SummerSlam,” Bliss shared in an interview with Fox News Digital. “I’m really excited. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a tag team. Charlotte and I have a long history and a fun dynamic, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In their journey to the ring, the two superstars have had their share of challenges. Flair recently suffered a loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, prompting their unexpected partnership. During a recent “Friday Night SmackDown,” Bliss supported Flair against a formidable onslaught from Rodriguez, showcasing their newfound alliance.

Bliss praised Flair for her passion and dedication to wrestling, acknowledging the often harsh criticism wrestlers receive from fans. “Everyone’s gonna have an opinion, and everyone likes to voice that opinion. One of the best things about the reactions — whether good or bad — is it shows how passionate our fan base is,” Bliss explained. “It’s just the nature of the business.”

Flair has had to navigate her own challenges as well, dealing with fan criticism stemming from her recent performances. But the focus now is on their upcoming match and the opportunity to capture the tag titles.

Across the ring from Bliss and Flair will be Rodriguez and Perez, who recently united as a fierce tag team following a series of injuries to their previous partners. Rodriguez was the former champion alongside Liv Morgan until Perez stepped in. Bliss acknowledged Perez’s rapid rise within the roster and expressed her excitement about the match-up. “Roxanne is great… she’s been a really good bad guy, which is always fun to work across from,” Bliss said.

As SummerSlam approaches, the anticipation builds for this unique pairing of Bliss and Flair to see if they can secure the titles. Both competitors are determined, prepared, and eager to showcase their talents on such a grand stage.

The event promises to be a thrilling two-night spectacle, making history as the first SummerSlam to span over two nights.