Sports
Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
East Rutherford, New Jersey – Alexa Bliss is back in action but has yet to fully embrace her dark, twisted persona that fans remember from her hiatus after the 2023 Royal Rumble. Bliss, known for her role as an ally and a foe of Bray Wyatt, captivated audiences with her supernatural abilities, especially through her beloved doll, Lilly.
During a recent SummerSlam Media Junket, Bliss expressed her excitement about honoring the memory of the late Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt. She shared her admiration for the Wyatt family’s efforts to carry on his legacy. “Anything we can do to keep Windham’s spirit alive and his art, ’cause I know that he would want his art to continue,” Bliss said. “I think it’s great what they’re doing.”
The WWE Universe saw Lilly make a brief comeback during the Women’s Royal Rumble in February, but this version has been more restrained. Fans remember the chaos Lilly brought to the ring, creating a passionate cult-like following around the duo.
Bliss recalled a pitch by fellow wrestler Chelsea Green to bring Lilly to life in a new storyline. “She had actually texted me, I think it was when I was on maternity leave, and she was like, ‘Hey, one day I will be Lilly,’” said Bliss with a chuckle.
Despite interest from many female wrestlers wanting to play Lilly, Bliss prefers to keep the character’s mystery intact. “If the time ever came when they’re like, ‘Hey, we need to make Lilly come alive,’ I think Chelsea would be the perfect fit,” she said.
When asked if her character would dive back into her supernatural roots, Bliss responded affirmatively. “A hundred percent,” said Bliss. “One thing I’ve always said about my character is that it’s always evolving.”
As part of the ongoing WWE storyline, Bliss is set to face Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. The event will stream live on Peacock and Netflix, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 3. Fans are eager to see how Bliss continues to evolve her character and what role Lilly might play in the future as she navigates her story with Flair.
