Alexa Bliss Teases Return of Supernatural Character Amid SummerSlam Build-Up

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has hinted at a greater return of her twisted character as fans eagerly await her upcoming match. Bliss, who returned to WWE television earlier this year, has yet to bring back the dark and supernatural elements that defined her character during the Thunder Dome Era.

After a hiatus following the 2023 Royal Rumble, Bliss told reporters during the SummerSlam Media Junket that she remains connected to her well-known ally, Bray Wyatt. She expressed her respect for the ongoing efforts of the Wyatt family to uphold Wyatt’s legacy.

“Anything we can do to keep Windham’s spirit alive and his art, ’cause I know that he would want his art to continue,” Bliss said. “Will Alexa and the Wyatt Sicks meet up one day? Probably. It’s just when will we get there?”

The plush doll Lilly, which accompanied Bliss during her darker persona, has made a limited return but lacks the supernatural flair fans remember. Despite this, Bliss stated her preference for keeping Lilly mysterious, noting that many in the WWE women’s division are interested in taking on the role.

“Chelsea Green pitched to be Lilly and I think she would be the perfect fit,” Bliss revealed, adding that more characters could come to life in the future. “A hundred percent, my character is always evolving,” she said.

As she prepares for her high-stakes match against Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam, Bliss teased a potential shift in her storyline. “Maybe Charlotte will become the next Lilly,” she quipped. This could certainly change the dynamic of their ongoing rivalry, which has seen Flair previously destroy Lilly in the ring.

SummerSlam is set to take place on Saturday night, with the event starting at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and Netflix internationally.