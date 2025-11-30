Alexander Isak Scores First Premier League Goal in Liverpool’s Win

London, England – Alexander Isak finally scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, helping secure a 2-0 victory against West Ham United on Sunday. The match was crucial for Liverpool, who aimed to end their recent poor form.

Isak netted his goal in the 60th minute after a set-up from Cody Gakpo. The Swede’s finish from near the penalty spot gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead at the London Stadium. “I’m aware that it has been a long time coming and I have been trying to get back to my best form,” Isak told Sky Sports after the match. “I’m still on the way, but I am happy to get that goal. The best feeling today is that we win the game and that is the best way to get a good spirit in the group.”

West Ham, mourning the passing of their former captain Billy Bonds, struggled to find their rhythm during the match. They had a chance to change the course of the game late in the first half, but Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson denied several attempts on goal.

West Ham’s Lucas Paquetá received two yellow cards in quick succession, resulting in a red card in the 84th minute, leaving the home side with ten men. This came as a turning point, allowing Liverpool to secure their win comfortably.

Gakpo sealed the victory in stoppage time, scoring Liverpool’s second goal after receiving a pass from Joe Gomez. “It was a tough game, and we need to be more consistent,” West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes said post-match. “Lucas’s red card made it more challenging for us.”

With this win, Liverpool alleviated some pressure on their manager Arne Slot, who has faced criticism for the team’s previous performances. Isak’s goal could provide the spark the team needs to regain confidence as they head into the next fixtures against Sunderland and Leeds.

Next up, West Ham will play Manchester United before traveling to Brighton. Both teams will seek to build on their performances as the Premier League season continues.