London, England – After over seven hours of play as a Liverpool player, Alexander Isak scored his first league goal for the Reds, giving his team a 1-0 lead over West Ham at the London Stadium on November 30, 2025.

The goal came at a crucial moment for Liverpool, who have struggled in the Premier League this season, sitting 12th in the table with only 18 points from 12 games. They entered the match hoping to break a streak of poor performances, having lost six out of their last seven league games.

Manager Arne Slot faced mounting pressure as Liverpool fell to a disappointing 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League earlier in the week. “We need to improve, and I believe in this team,” Slot stated. “Today was a step in the right direction.”

West Ham, on the other hand, had been showing signs of improvement under new manager Nuno, earning seven points from their last three league matches. However, they could not keep up with Liverpool in this game, as Isak’s goal came in the 61st minute, a relief for both the player and the club.

Callum Wilson had been in good form for West Ham, scoring three goals in the previous three games, but on this day, they were unable to find the net. Liverpool’s defense managed to hold off West Ham’s attacks, leading to a much-needed victory for the Reds.

Post-match, Slot reflected on the challenges his team faced. “We are building back confidence, and this win is what we needed,” he said. “It’s a long road ahead, but I believe we can turn this season around.”