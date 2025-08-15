Alexander Isak on Strike, Pushes for Transfer to Liverpool

Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Alexander Isak, the £150 million-rated striker from Sweden, has effectively gone on strike as he seeks a transfer to Liverpool. The 25-year-old forward has resisted efforts to rejoin the Newcastle squad, missing Saturday’s season opener against Aston Villa, and is expected to face a fine of two weeks’ wages.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirmed that Isak’s absence is a significant challenge for the team. “I’ve said many times I want Alex to train and play,” Howe stated during a press conference. “I’ve had those conversations with him.” However, when asked if Isak would rejoin the squad soon, Howe replied, “I don’t know. Alex will control that.”

Isak’s discontent stems from a pay rise he believed he was promised last summer. His frustration was evident during an interview with Alan Shearer last winter and again before the Carabao Cup final, where he expressed uncertainty about his future with the club.

Howe acknowledged the situation’s complexity, saying, “No situation is ever as simple as it seems on the outside.” Despite Isak’s talent, the team has struggled with morale due to his absence. “It was a difficult period for us. There was nothing I could do to affect that,” Howe added.

Newcastle has rejected an initial £110 million bid from Liverpool, which falls short of Isak’s value. Howe remains hopeful for Isak’s reintegration, saying, “Yes, I believe there is a way back for the player should no deal be struck.”

As of now, Isak’s refusal to play has left Newcastle without a specialist striker for their match against Villa, forcing Howe to field winger Anthony Gordon in a central role. Howe indicated that discussions would need to occur for Isak’s return, emphasizing that he is still under contract.

The situation remains tense, but Howe believes Isak understands the support he has received from the club and teammates. “He’s a highly intelligent person and knows he wouldn’t have the success here without everybody connected with Newcastle,” Howe said. The recruitment team continues to look for new signings as they navigate this challenging situation.