Sports
Alexander Romanov Stretchered Out After Brutal Low Blow in Chicago
Chicago, Illinois — Former UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Romanov was stretchered out of the cage on Friday night after suffering a devastating groin strike during his semifinal fight against Valentin Moldavsky at the 2025 PFL World Championships.
The bout, which was part of a night that included semifinal matches across multiple weight classes, showcased Romanov, who had previously shown promise as a future title contender. This setback comes after a series of ups and downs in his career, including a recent first-round submission victory over Tim Johnson that propelled him into the tournament.
During the fight, Romanov and Moldavsky were still in the first round when a low blow left the Moldovan fighter incapacitated. Romanov was unable to recover as he lay on the canvas in visible pain, and medical personnel were called to assess his condition.
After examining him, the ringside physician deemed Romanov unfit to continue, prompting the use of a stretcher to remove him from the cage.
Despite Romanov’s misfortune, the fight was officially scored based on the 4 minutes and 30 seconds that had elapsed before the low blow, resulting in a victory for Moldavsky. He advances to compete in the heavyweight championship final against Oleg Popov for a prize of $500,000.
This incident raises questions about safety in the sport, particularly regarding unintentional strikes that can lead to severe injuries. Fans and commentators are left speculating whether this was one of the worst incidents of its kind in MMA history.
