Alexander Zverev Considers Coach Toni Nadal After Mallorca Visit

TORONTO, Canada – Alexander Zverev, the World No. 3 tennis player, has shared insights from his recent training session with Toni Nadal, uncle of Rafael Nadal, during a visit to Mallorca. This visit has sparked rumors of a potential coaching partnership as Zverev prepares for the North American hard-court swing, starting with the Canadian Open.

The 28-year-old German spent ten days training in Mallorca, where he also dined with Rafael Nadal. “It was unbelievable. He showed me techniques to improve my game, even during dinner,” Zverev said. He expressed gratitude for the time he spent with both Nadal and Toni and hopes to collaborate with Toni in the future.

A conversation with Toni Nadal followed Zverev’s disappointing exit from Wimbledon, where he struggled with mental health issues. He revealed that he had a long voice message from Nadal, leading to a significant discussion. “I went there, and it was amazing. I really enjoyed it. I’m trying to convince him to spend more time coaching me,” Zverev shared.

Zverev’s current coaching setup includes his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., and brother, Mischa Zverev. Despite past challenges, including losses in major finals, Zverev aims to reignite his career with new perspectives from Nadal’s camp.

Having previously faced Rafael Nadal on the court eleven times, Zverev has only won four matches against the champion. He aims to implement Nadal’s advice of maintaining an aggressive playing style, particularly during Grand Slam matches. This approach may help him secure his first Grand Slam title, as he has reached three finals without a victory.

As he kicks off his Canadian Open campaign against Australia’s Adam Walton, Zverev is determined to overcome recent setbacks and focus on his performance. He has a history of struggles in North America, having exited early in previous tournaments, but remains optimistic about improved outcomes this season.