Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut

Los Angeles, CA – Alexandra Daddario, 39, has embraced the bob haircut trend, cutting off her long dark locks. In an Instagram post, Daddario shared the process of her transformation, which included re-dyeing her roots before the chop. Her new look is now chin-length, a significant shift from the long hair she sported before.

Daddario’s decision to go short comes amid a wave of bob cuts among celebrities. Recently, Jenna Bush Hager channeled her own bob after encouragement from Leslie Bibb while guest hosting the “Today” show. Hager expressed her uncertainty about the change, likening it to the movie “Single White Female” due to the close resemblance.

The bob haircut trend has been popularized in recent months, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Nicole Kidman, and others opting for the style. Bieber was among the first to chop her hair earlier this year, prompting many other celebrities to follow suit. Kidman and actress Anderson also showcased their versions of the bob at the 2025 Met Gala, with Kidman opting for an even shorter style that approached a pixie cut.

Daddario is familiar with short hair, as she had a bob in 2022. While she has kept her hair long in recent years, her latest cut signals her return to the shorter hairstyle that has made a comeback across Hollywood.