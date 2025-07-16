Entertainment
Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
Los Angeles, CA – Alexandra Daddario, 39, has embraced the bob haircut trend, cutting off her long dark locks. In an Instagram post, Daddario shared the process of her transformation, which included re-dyeing her roots before the chop. Her new look is now chin-length, a significant shift from the long hair she sported before.
Daddario’s decision to go short comes amid a wave of bob cuts among celebrities. Recently, Jenna Bush Hager channeled her own bob after encouragement from Leslie Bibb while guest hosting the “Today” show. Hager expressed her uncertainty about the change, likening it to the movie “Single White Female” due to the close resemblance.
The bob haircut trend has been popularized in recent months, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Nicole Kidman, and others opting for the style. Bieber was among the first to chop her hair earlier this year, prompting many other celebrities to follow suit. Kidman and actress Anderson also showcased their versions of the bob at the 2025 Met Gala, with Kidman opting for an even shorter style that approached a pixie cut.
Daddario is familiar with short hair, as she had a bob in 2022. While she has kept her hair long in recent years, her latest cut signals her return to the shorter hairstyle that has made a comeback across Hollywood.
Recent Posts
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona