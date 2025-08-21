Entertainment
Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Stunning Styles in Recent Social Media Post
Los Angeles, CA – Actress Alexandra Daddario recently captivated fans with her latest fashion choices showcased on her social media. The star, known for her impressive roles in projects like The White Lotus, shared a series of photos that feature her in striking outfits.
One of the highlights from her post is a low-cut, belted dress reminiscent of the 1970s. This stunning blue and white dress features a maroon floral pattern and has fabric that flows off her shoulders, emphasizing a vintage-inspired look. A matching blue belt cinches her waist, adorned with a bejeweled buckle that adds a touch of glam to the ensemble.
In a casual setting, standing in front of a garage and an old pickup truck, Daddario’s dress prompted questions about the occasion for such a stylish outfit. With her caption reading, “Some things I ❤️,” the rest of her post features a variety of items she adores, including jewelry, artwork, and playful moments with her baby.
Accompanying her first child with husband Andrew Form, Daddario shared a sweet image of her baby playing in a ball pit. Her post also highlights another adorable dress, reminiscent of a 1950s diner style, again showcasing the actress’s well-defined fashion sense.
Flowers have clearly become a summer favorite for Daddario, who has also included sheer styles in her wardrobe recently. Her social media reveals looks from after giving birth, including a striking sheer plaid outfit paired with a black bodysuit.
Aside from her fashion statements, Daddario is set to appear in Season 3 of Mayfair Witches on AMC. Additionally, she will play Kitty Hershey in the upcoming biographical drama Hershey, featuring notable cast members like Finn Wittrock and Heléne Yorke. As she continues to build her career, Daddario’s fashion choices are sure to turn heads.
