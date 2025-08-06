Alexandra Daddario Might Be the Next Wonder Woman

LOS ANGELES, CA — Alexandra Daddario is a strong contender to play Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC Universe (DCU) reboot. With reports indicating that the entire cast of the previous Justice League movies will not return, fans and industry insiders are discussing potential new faces for the role.

The announcement comes after James Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman film is in development and is a priority for the DCU. Ana Nogueira, a writer known for her work on upcoming superhero projects, is currently penning the script.

Although casting will not begin until the script is finished, Alexandra Daddario has emerged as one of the front-runners. Recently, fan art circulated on social media, showcasing Daddario in the iconic Wonder Woman suit, previously worn by Gal Gadot. Many fans believe her portrayal could bring a fresh and fierce energy to the character.

Daddario is no stranger to strong female roles. She is best known for playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson films, where she donned Greek-inspired armor. Her experience not only aligns with the warrior nature of Wonder Woman but also highlights her talent in portraying mythological figures.

Moreover, Daddario has a history with DC Comics. She voiced Lois Lane in several animated films, showcasing her ability to embody strong female characters. Lois Lane, though not superpowered, is a determined and intelligent character, traits that many believe would translate well to a live-action Wonder Woman.

As the DC Universe embarks on a new path, fans are eager to see how the franchise will develop. With the commitment to bold storytelling and diverse characters, the casting of Wonder Woman could be a significant step in this direction. As developments continue, Daddario’s name remains a popular choice among fans and industry experts alike.