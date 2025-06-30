Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media

NEW YORK, NY — Actress Alexandra Daddario, known for her roles in ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Baywatch’, is using her platform to advocate for pet adoption. On June 28, she shared a series of photos on Instagram from her cover story in Social Life magazine, promoting NYC Second Chance Rescue.

In her Instagram post, Daddario expressed gratitude to the magazine for highlighting the organization, stating, “Thank you @sociallifemagazine for having me and for helping to spread the word about the wonderful @nycscr.” The actress emphasized the importance of caring for animals in need.

Alexandra, 39, recently welcomed her first child with husband Andrew Form on October 31, 2024. She also shared her joy about her adopted dog, Eunice, who she rescued from NYC Second Chance Rescue. “We are so grateful for our sweet Eunice, who, despite her initial obstacles in life, still acts like the princess she is every day,” she wrote.

NYC Second Chance Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing care and second chances for animals, especially critically injured dogs and cats. Daddario, a strong advocate for pet adoption, has previously fostered dogs through other organizations like Bark ‘N’ Bitches.

Looking ahead, Daddario is set to appear in the upcoming biographical drama film ‘Hershey‘, scheduled for release in 2026. The film also features actors Richard Kind, Alan Ruck, and Finn Wittrock.