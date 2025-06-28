Alexandra Eala Becomes First Filipina in WTA Final at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, Great Britain – Alexandra Eala achieved a historic milestone by defeating Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in a semifinal at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, making her the first Filipina player to reach a WTA final. This exciting match, held on Friday, showcased the skills of both qualifiers, with Eala’s victory marking a significant moment in her career.

In the final, Eala will face Australia’s Maya Joint, who also had to overcome a tough match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 7-5, 6-3 after being down 5-3 in the first set. The upcoming match will be the youngest title contest at Eastbourne since 1981.

Eala, 20, first gained attention earlier this year when she reached the semifinals in Miami by defeating three Grand Slam champions: Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek. Despite facing challenges in her recent matches, she found her footing on grass courts, having come through qualifying rounds in both Nottingham and Eastbourne.

Throughout the match against Gracheva, both players displayed incredible resilience and skill. Eala initially jumped to a 4-1 lead, but Gracheva managed to turn the tide and serve for the set at 5-4. Eala countered strongly, winning five consecutive games to claim the first set. Gracheva responded in the second set, securing six games in a row.

The third set was a back-and-forth affair, with Eala fighting to maintain her lead at crucial moments. “There were tough moments where she was playing well, and I didn’t know how to get out of it. It was a challenge for both of us,” Eala said after her emotional victory.

Statistically, Eala proved to be more effective on break points, successfully converting three out of three in the first set. Her ability to raise her first-serve percentage to 77% in the decisive third set also contributed to her win. As Eala prepares for the final, she remains calm and focused, having captured the hearts of tennis fans around the world.