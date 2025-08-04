Alexandre de Moraes Orders Jair Bolsonaro’s House Arrest Following Social Media Violations

Brasília, Brazil — On August 4, 2025, Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to serve house arrest. The ruling includes restrictions on visitors and mandates the seizure of cell phones from his residence. Federal police executed the search and confiscated a phone during the operation.

In his decision, Moraes stated that Bolsonaro had used social media accounts belonging to allies, including his three sons who are politicians, to spread messages that incited attacks against the Supreme Court and showed support for foreign intervention in Brazilian Judiciary matters. This information emerged after Bolsonaro’s son Flávio shared content regarding pro-Bolsonaro protests taking place across the country.

Moraes pointed out that Flávio Bolsonaro deleted a post that originally revealed his father’s message to supporters, further underlining the blatant disregard for previous court-imposed restrictions. According to the minister, Bolsonaro’s actions represent a deliberate violation of an earlier court order not to engage in similar behavior.

The court had previously restricted Bolsonaro’s activities on July 18, evidence suggesting he was obstructing a process wherein he faced charges for attempting a coup against the state. Those initial measures included wearing an electronic ankle monitor and having nighttime curfews.

Now under house arrest at his home in Brasília, Bolsonaro faces harsher measures designed to prevent further misconduct. Moraes described Bolsonaro’s repeated infractions as necessitating more severe consequences.

This ongoing situation reflects broader sentiments against actions taken by the Brazilian judiciary, as pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations were also reported nationwide on the same day. In a notable event in Rio de Janeiro, Flávio Bolsonaro connected his father via phone to speak to rally attendees, delivering a message before quickly erasing the post.

The original set of restrictions against Bolsonaro arose from an investigation into his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, who faces accusations regarding sanctions against members of the judiciary. Subsequently, investigations indicated a coordinated effort between Jair and Eduardo to undermine Brazilian authorities.

As Moro noted, Bolsonaro had also made public comments following tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, which were perceived as attempts to exert governmental pressure in exchange for judicial amnesty. The Attorney General’s office recommended urgent measures to prevent potential flight risks related to Bolsonaro.

With the new house arrest ruling in place, further investigations continue regarding the former president’s conduct and the extent of his continued influence in the political arena.