Alexandrova and Bencic Clash for Wimbledon Quarterfinal Spot

WIMBLEDON, England — Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Monday. Both players are seeking their first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinals after battling through challenging matches in the third round.

Alexandrova, the 18th seed, advanced by defeating Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets, winning 6-3, 7-6. This victory marks her return to the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the third time, having previously reached similar stages at Wimbledon 2023 and Roland Garros 2025.

Bencic, ranked 35th in the world, showcased her tenacity by overcoming Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a thrilling three-set battle, which lasted nearly three hours. Bencic rallied from a break down in the final set to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 win, advancing to the fourth round for the fourth time in her career.

The rivalry between Alexandrova and Bencic has been long-standing, with both players boasting four wins each in their previous meetings. Their head-to-head is tied 4-4, but Alexandrova holds a 2-1 advantage on grass surfaces, having defeated Bencic just weeks ago in the Bad Homburg Open.

Alexandrova is confident, having played strong matches this grass season, including nine quarterfinal appearances, with victories over top players like Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari. She is focused on breaking through to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after facing multiple fourth-round exits in the past.

Meanwhile, Bencic, who missed Roland Garros due to an arm injury, is looking to improve her form after her recent loss to Alexandrova. She is aiming to progress past the fourth round at Wimbledon, having been eliminated at this stage three times before.

Both players will need to harness their mental toughness and capitalize on their strengths during this pivotal matchup. Momentum seems to favor Alexandrova, who has been in excellent form on grass, while Bencic’s resilience will be tested as she seeks to avenge her recent defeat.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM ET, and fans can expect a fierce competition as both athletes vie for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.