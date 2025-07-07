Sports
Alexandrova and Bencic Clash for Wimbledon Quarterfinal Spot
WIMBLEDON, England — Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Monday. Both players are seeking their first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinals after battling through challenging matches in the third round.
Alexandrova, the 18th seed, advanced by defeating Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets, winning 6-3, 7-6. This victory marks her return to the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the third time, having previously reached similar stages at Wimbledon 2023 and Roland Garros 2025.
Bencic, ranked 35th in the world, showcased her tenacity by overcoming Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a thrilling three-set battle, which lasted nearly three hours. Bencic rallied from a break down in the final set to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 win, advancing to the fourth round for the fourth time in her career.
The rivalry between Alexandrova and Bencic has been long-standing, with both players boasting four wins each in their previous meetings. Their head-to-head is tied 4-4, but Alexandrova holds a 2-1 advantage on grass surfaces, having defeated Bencic just weeks ago in the Bad Homburg Open.
Alexandrova is confident, having played strong matches this grass season, including nine quarterfinal appearances, with victories over top players like Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari. She is focused on breaking through to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after facing multiple fourth-round exits in the past.
Meanwhile, Bencic, who missed Roland Garros due to an arm injury, is looking to improve her form after her recent loss to Alexandrova. She is aiming to progress past the fourth round at Wimbledon, having been eliminated at this stage three times before.
Both players will need to harness their mental toughness and capitalize on their strengths during this pivotal matchup. Momentum seems to favor Alexandrova, who has been in excellent form on grass, while Bencic’s resilience will be tested as she seeks to avenge her recent defeat.
The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM ET, and fans can expect a fierce competition as both athletes vie for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.
Recent Posts
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News