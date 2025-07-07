Sports
Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
London, England – Ekaterina Alexandrova will face off against Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Monday. Both players are vying for their first-ever quarterfinal appearances at this prestigious tournament.
Alexandrova, seeded 18th, reached this stage after defeating Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets, showcasing solid performance with a score of 6-3, 7-6(1). Meanwhile, Bencic, the Swiss No. 1, triumphed over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a thrilling match that lasted nearly three hours, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(8).
This matchup marks the ninth meeting between the two rivals, who are currently tied at 4-4 in their head-to-head record. Notably, Alexandrova holds a 2-1 advantage on grass courts. The last encounter took place two weeks ago at the Bad Homburg Open, where Alexandrova won decisively.
Despite past results, Bencic heads into the match with renewed determination. She has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon four times but has yet to advance further. “I’m aiming to push past the fourth round this year,” Bencic said following her victory over Cocciaretto.
Alexandrova, 30, has previously made it to quarterfinals on grass courts, including titles this year in Rosmalen and Linz. The Russian talent expressed confidence, stating, “I feel ready to make my mark in Wimbledon. I’ve been performing well this season.”
As both players prepare for the clash, the pressure is on Bencic, who must overcome Alexandrova’s recent form. Current betting odds favor Alexandrova at 4/7, while Bencic stands at 13/8. The match promises excitement, with Alexandrova focused on capturing her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
The match is set to begin at 8 AM ET on Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
