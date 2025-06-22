Alexi Lalas Eyes Political Commentary Beyond Soccer

LOS ANGELES, CA — Alexi Lalas, former USMNT star turned Fox Sports analyst, is considering a shift into political commentary. Known for his outspoken views on social media, Lalas’s opinions often lean rightward, which contrasts with the free-spirited image he had during his playing days.

As he prepares for his fifth consecutive men’s World Cup broadcast, Lalas expressed an interest in expanding his role beyond soccer. In a recent podcast with Puck‘s John Ourand, he elaborated on his willingness to explore this crossover. “I’d love to do anything. If people are going to pay me to talk about stuff, that’s awesome,” Lalas said.

During the podcast, Lalas addressed the trend of sports figures stepping into political commentary, likening himself to Clay Travis and other personalities who have successfully merged the two worlds. He asserted, “We are pundits, we are entertainers… And sometimes when you say that, I think people sometimes cringe, but it’s absolutely the case.”

He highlighted his experience as a performance, stating, “Even when I was playing I was in the entertainment business. You go on a stage, which is basically a field. You go in front of an audience, which is the crowd.” Lalas believes his background equips him to tackle political subjects with the same seriousness as sports topics.

Lalas acknowledged the backlash sports commentators sometimes face for voicing political opinions. “You know what, I’m on a freeway and I’m going to change lanes as many times as I possibly can,” he remarked, accepting the critics who tell him to “stick to sports.”

As interest in political commentary grows among sports figures, Lalas’s passion for both fields suggests he may not be the last to blend these arenas. With a firm understanding of commentary, he could carve out a niche that resonates with fans looking for more than just sports analysis.