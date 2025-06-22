Sports
Alexi Lalas Eyes Political Commentary Beyond Soccer
LOS ANGELES, CA — Alexi Lalas, former USMNT star turned Fox Sports analyst, is considering a shift into political commentary. Known for his outspoken views on social media, Lalas’s opinions often lean rightward, which contrasts with the free-spirited image he had during his playing days.
As he prepares for his fifth consecutive men’s World Cup broadcast, Lalas expressed an interest in expanding his role beyond soccer. In a recent podcast with Puck‘s John Ourand, he elaborated on his willingness to explore this crossover. “I’d love to do anything. If people are going to pay me to talk about stuff, that’s awesome,” Lalas said.
During the podcast, Lalas addressed the trend of sports figures stepping into political commentary, likening himself to Clay Travis and other personalities who have successfully merged the two worlds. He asserted, “We are pundits, we are entertainers… And sometimes when you say that, I think people sometimes cringe, but it’s absolutely the case.”
He highlighted his experience as a performance, stating, “Even when I was playing I was in the entertainment business. You go on a stage, which is basically a field. You go in front of an audience, which is the crowd.” Lalas believes his background equips him to tackle political subjects with the same seriousness as sports topics.
Lalas acknowledged the backlash sports commentators sometimes face for voicing political opinions. “You know what, I’m on a freeway and I’m going to change lanes as many times as I possibly can,” he remarked, accepting the critics who tell him to “stick to sports.”
As interest in political commentary grows among sports figures, Lalas’s passion for both fields suggests he may not be the last to blend these arenas. With a firm understanding of commentary, he could carve out a niche that resonates with fans looking for more than just sports analysis.
Recent Posts
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji