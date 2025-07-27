News
Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas and public relations representative Olga Ríos have reportedly ended their three-year relationship. Multiple media outlets have confirmed the split, which occurred recently, according to sources close to the couple.
While neither Putellas nor Ríos has publicly confirmed the separation, they have both unfollowed each other on social media. This action has fueled speculation regarding the end of their relationship. The couple had previously maintained a low-profile, sharing minimal details about their personal life, although they occasionally posted photos of vacations and public events together.
Potential reasons for the breakup have not been disclosed, but sources suggest that the distance between Madrid, where Ríos resides, and Barcelona, where Putellas lives, may have contributed to their decision. Reports say that this separation has been in the works for some time, with a focus on their respective careers.
Putellas, born in 1994 in Mollet del Vallès, has risen to prominence in women’s football, winning multiple titles with FC Barcelona, including La Liga, Copa de la Reina, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She has received the Ballon d’Or award in both 2021 and 2022, establishing herself as a leading figure in the sport.
Ríos, known for her work in influencer marketing, has represented various public figures and has a background in communications, having studied Advertising and Public Relations at Blanquerna School of Communication.
As both move forward separately, further details about the split remain unclear, and it is uncertain if either will address the situation publicly in the future.
Recent Posts
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns
- Alex Eala Faces Tough Draw at National Bank Open Ahead of US Open
- Severe Storms and Heat Expected This Weekend in Maryland
- Salma Paralluelo’s Journey from Athletics to Soccer Stardom
- Phillies Seek Series Sweep Against Struggling Yankees on Sunday
- England Faces Spain in Tense Euro 2025 Final Showdown
- Chelsea Green Takes Break from Social Media After Hulk Hogan Backlash
- Walker Buehler Faces Dodgers for the First Time After Leaving Team
- Wout van Aert Wins in Paris After Rainy Tour Finale Battle
- Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf UK, Secures $4 Million Prize
- Pato O’Ward Aims to Narrow Championship Gap at Laguna Seca
- Indiana Fever Faces Chicago Sky in Critical WNBA Matchup
- Golf Legends and Niall Horan Match Wits in Challenge
- Spain’s La Roja Aims for First Women’s Euro Title Against England