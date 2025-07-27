Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship

Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas and public relations representative Olga Ríos have reportedly ended their three-year relationship. Multiple media outlets have confirmed the split, which occurred recently, according to sources close to the couple.

While neither Putellas nor Ríos has publicly confirmed the separation, they have both unfollowed each other on social media. This action has fueled speculation regarding the end of their relationship. The couple had previously maintained a low-profile, sharing minimal details about their personal life, although they occasionally posted photos of vacations and public events together.

Potential reasons for the breakup have not been disclosed, but sources suggest that the distance between Madrid, where Ríos resides, and Barcelona, where Putellas lives, may have contributed to their decision. Reports say that this separation has been in the works for some time, with a focus on their respective careers.

Putellas, born in 1994 in Mollet del Vallès, has risen to prominence in women’s football, winning multiple titles with FC Barcelona, including La Liga, Copa de la Reina, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She has received the Ballon d’Or award in both 2021 and 2022, establishing herself as a leading figure in the sport.

Ríos, known for her work in influencer marketing, has represented various public figures and has a background in communications, having studied Advertising and Public Relations at Blanquerna School of Communication.

As both move forward separately, further details about the split remain unclear, and it is uncertain if either will address the situation publicly in the future.