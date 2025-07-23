Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship

Barcelona, Spain — FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas and her publicist partner, Olga Ríos, have reportedly ended their three-year relationship, various media outlets have confirmed.

The breakup occurred recently, although neither has publicly announced the split. Sources close to the couple suggest the separation stems from the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, with Ríos residing in Madrid and Putellas in Barcelona.

Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner and a prominent figure in women’s football, had kept her relationship with Ríos private. The couple occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media, including vacations and public appearances.

While no official statement has been released, insiders believe the distance affected their ability to maintain intimacy. “Olga is in Madrid, and Alexia is focused on her career in Barcelona. The distance has been significant,” a source shared.

Putellas has enjoyed a celebrated career at Barcelona since 2012, contributing to the club’s successes, which include multiple league titles and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She was recognized as the FIFA Best Player in the world and won the Ballon d’Or in both 2021 and 2022.

Ríos, who studied Public Relations at Blanquerna School of Communication, has worked in influencer marketing, representing clients like Violeta Mangriñán. Notably, she supported Putellas during critical moments in her sports career, including recovery from a serious injury.

The timeline of their relationship remains ambiguous, but reports indicate it may have started between late 2022 and early 2023, likely stemming from their professional connections.

Both women are expected to continue focusing on their respective careers following the split.