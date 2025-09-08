Alexia Umansky Marries Jake Zingerman in Stunning Los Angeles Ceremony

Los Angeles, CA — Alexia Umansky, daughter of reality star Kyle Richards, married her longtime love Jake Zingerman on September 6, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque setting, after shifting their plans from a more traditional venue in Aspen due to stress. Both Alexia and Jake, who first met in grade school, were ecstatic about their big day, celebrating their union with loved ones at the event.

Alexia wore an elegant ivory dress with a taffeta bustier, while Jake complemented her in a classic white tuxedo adorned with black trousers and a bowtie. The wedding was attended by numerous family members, including Alexia’s mother, Kyle Richards, and her father, Mauricio Umansky.

A glimpse into the wedding was also shared by Alexia’s sister Sophia, who posted a photo on social media showcasing the entrance decorated with pink roses and candles. During the festivities, Alexia opted for a second dress, a white lace minidress for the reception. Sophia captured a moment of Alexia and Jake dancing, saying, “I had so much fun that this is the only picture in my camera roll from the entire night; that’s how you know!”

Leading up to the wedding, Alexia expressed her vision for a unique and eclectic celebration. “I wanted more of an emphasis on deep, darker, richer tones,” she said, aiming for an ‘enchanted evening garden’ atmosphere. The couple aimed for a non-traditional wedding vibe, emphasizing their personalities throughout the event planning.

Their wedding marks a significant milestone in a long journey that began in childhood, a fact Alexia reminisced about during the ceremony, recalling how her family dynamics brought her and Jake together.

As they start their married life together, Alexia shared that they will not go on a honeymoon right away, mentioning that planning both the wedding and a honeymoon in close succession proved challenging. The couple currently lives together in the Los Angeles area.

As they embark on this new chapter, Alexia reflected on her creative decisions regarding her last name, choosing to hyphenate it with Zingerman as ‘Umansky-Zingerman,’ honoring both her family legacy and her new life.