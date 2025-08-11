Alexis Ayala Reflects on Marriage to Karla Álvarez Before Her Mysterious Death

Mexico City, Mexico – In a recent interview, actor Alexis Ayala opened up about his tumultuous marriage to actress Karla Álvarez, who passed away unexpectedly in 2013. Ayala revealed that they tied the knot in 1994 while under the influence of alcohol, describing the union as ‘a mistake.’

The couple was married for just eight months before divorcing in 1995. Ayala said the marriage was hastily made during a partying spree, which led to regret. ‘We were young and careless. We should have dated instead of rushing into marriage,’ he told the media.

Karla Álvarez, known for her roles in telenovelas like ‘Vivan los niños!’ and ‘Agujetas de color de rosa,’ died at the age of 41. Just before her death, it was made public that she was battling an undisclosed illness, initially thought to be cancer. However, details surrounding her health and the circumstances of her death remained vague and controversial.

In October 2013, she reported a violent incident in which she was assaulted and robbed, raising questions about her safety leading up to her death. A month later, her body was discovered by a housekeeper, and the family chose to have her cremated without conducting an autopsy, leaving many unanswered questions.

Later reports indicated that her death was due to acute respiratory failure linked to viral pneumonia, which surfaced from a 2017 document obtained by Univisión. The document, dated November 16, 2013, stated that she had been ill with flu-like symptoms in the days preceding her death.

Despite the revelations, confusion persisted regarding the details of her personal life. Antonio D’Agostino, who identified as her estranged husband, claimed he was informed of her passing by a television employee, asserting she had been alone at home when she died. This claim was rebuffed by Álvarez’s father, Carlos, who labeled D’Agostino a fraud.

Karla Álvarez was remembered fondly by fans and colleagues for her extensive work in television. Many consider her unexpected death a significant loss to the entertainment industry. She would have turned 52 in 2025, a reminder of the life cut short too soon.