Sports
Alexis Ohanian Invests Big in Women’s Sports Growth
LOS ANGELES, CA — Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and prominent investor, has made waves in the world of women’s sports through significant investments and initiatives. Ohanian’s journey began in March 2019 when he reacted to the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s gender discrimination suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, calling attention to pay inequality in sports.
In a series of tweets, Ohanian questioned why brands do not invest more in women’s sports to reach consumers. He expressed interest in buying a team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and received a prompt reply from U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan, who offered to assist him. Their conversation opened Ohanian’s eyes to the potential of women’s sports.
“As soon as people realize these athletes are excellent year-round, you’re going to have a huge opportunity,” Ohanian remarked. His insights were validated as governmental viewership for the NWSL surged by 22 percent in the past year, demonstrating the growing interest in women’s sports.
Ohanian became the lead investor for Angel City FC, an NWSL expansion team that paid $2 million to enter the league in 2020. In December 2024, it was sold for $250 million, evidencing the increased value of women’s sports franchises. Currently, NWSL games are broadcast on CBS and its streaming platform, Paramount+.
In addition to soccer, Ohanian launched Athlos, a track and field competition for women, which has awarded racers $60,000 in prizes. The events drew thousands of fans in New York City, showcasing the demand for women’s sports entertainment. “The good news is, a lot of brands want to be aligned with speed,” said Ohanian.
This October, Ohanian’s firm announced it would purchase a franchise in League One Volleyball. His recent investments extend to a minority stake in Chelsea’s Women’s Super League team, valued at $26 million.
Ohanian believes women’s sports will become billion-dollar businesses in the coming years. “We have big ambitions. It’s exciting times ahead,” he stated, reflecting on the strides already made.
His commitment to promoting women’s sports has not gone unnoticed. The NWSL has seen unprecedented viewership growth, reaching a record 2.62 billion minutes watched across platforms. Ohanian’s work symbolizes a transformative period for women in sports as he pursues these ambitions.
