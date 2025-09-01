Sports
Alexis Sánchez Set to Join Sevilla Before Transfer Deadline
Sevilla, Spain – Alexis Sánchez, the Chilean forward, is on the verge of signing with Sevilla FC as the summer transfer window approaches its close. The agreement for Sánchez’s transfer is independent of any potential departure of fellow player Dodi Lukebakio. Sevilla officials confirmed that the financial conditions are suitable for bringing in the 36-year-old, who will not replace Lukebakio but serve as a valuable addition to the team’s attacking options.
Sánchez, currently with Udinese of Italy’s Serie A, faced challenges this past season, including a calf injury that limited his playing time. The club’s head coach, Kosta Runjaic, had indicated that Sánchez would need to leave, prompting discussions about his future in European football.
The former Barcelona and Inter Milan player is set to make a significant impact in La Liga, returning to Spain after a lengthy stint abroad. At nearly 37, Sánchez joins Sevilla with hopes of rejuvenating his career. Coach Matías Almeyda has expressed confidence in utilizing Sánchez as a pivotal player in the squad.
As the transfer deadline looms, Sevilla’s sporting director Antonio Cordón is working diligently to finalize this deal while also considering potential departures to create space within the roster. Sources indicate that discussions between Sánchez and Sevilla are progressing smoothly, with expectations of an official announcement soon.
The arrival of Alexis Sánchez is highly anticipated by Sevilla fans, as he brings experience and talent to the team. The club hopes that his signing will not only attract media attention but also translate into on-field success.
