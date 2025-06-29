Alexis Vega Linked to Sevilla Amid Growing European Interest

TOLUCA, Mexico — Alexis Vega is at the pinnacle of his career as he returns to Toluca, a move that has revitalized his trajectory as a talented yet undisciplined player. The winger and playmaker was the star of the previous semester, culminating in a Liga MX title for his club. Vega has also secured a prominent position in the national team under coach Javier Aguirre, which opens doors to the European market.

Reports from Spain indicate that Sevilla is eyeing the Mexican player this summer, having monitored his growth over the past year. The potential for a transfer is increasing, especially with Matías Almeyda recently taking over as head coach at the Andalusian club. Although Vega and Almeyda did not work together at Chivas, the coach is aware of Vega’s skills and contributions on the field.

Currently, there has been no contact between Sevilla and Vega, nor between the clubs. Before entering the market, the club’s management needs to evaluate both the future of the roster and the team’s financial situation, which is currently not ideal. If the numbers align, they might pursue Vega, who has a sell-on option for Europe at a favorable price.

Since the news broke, speculation has surrounded Vega’s potential move to Sevilla, where Almeyda sees Vega as a valuable asset. The player, having recently claimed a championship title with Toluca, has not dismissed the idea of pursuing a European career if presented with the opportunity.

“His destination could very well be Sevilla under Matías Almeyda, who considers Vega among his top requests,” reported journalist Jesús Bernal, raising hopes for a possible transfer as Toluca prepares a contingency plan.

Sevilla aims to fulfill Almeyda’s desires, as the coach seeks to regain prominence in La Liga and compete with teams like FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Reinforcements are essential in the attacking positions, and Almeyda is working discreetly to make impactful decisions in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Alexis Vega remains silent about his future, content with his role at Toluca after being instrumental in their championship victory. His desire for a new project in Europe lingers, especially if it involves a coach who trusts his capabilities.

According to Transfermarkt, Vega is valued at $10 million, an appealing price for Sevilla if negotiations begin to ensue. For now, these rumors remain speculative.