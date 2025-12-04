Sports
Alexis Vega Out for Semifinals Due to Injury
Monterrey, Mexico – Alexis Vega, key forward for Toluca, will not travel to Monterrey for the first leg of the Liga MX semifinals against Rayados due to a new injury sustained in training. Vega is sidelined with a patellar tendon injury in his left leg, as confirmed by multiple sources to ESPN.
The attacking player had previously recovered from a thigh strain he suffered on October 26 during a match against Pachuca. However, recent training sessions exacerbated his condition, raising concerns within the club about the rehabilitation process. There is notable dissatisfaction regarding the physiotherapists assigned to Vega’s recovery.
While sources state Vega is not ruled out for the second leg, it appears unlikely he can participate given his current condition. Toluca, the reigning Liga MX champions, had high hopes for his return following their lengthy break from the regular season. The team proceeded to the quarterfinals by defeating Bravos with an aggregate score of 2-1.
Rayados, led by Sergio Ramos, are looking to end a six-year title drought, aiming to secure their first championship since 2019. They narrowly advanced against América with a crucial last-minute goal from Germán Berterame.
Despite Vega’s absence, Toluca maintains a strong roster, including top scorer Paulinho and playmaker Marcel Ruiz. Head coach Antonio Mohamed‘s team finished atop the regular-season standings and boasts the best offense and second-best defense in the league.
The highly anticipated semifinal matchup kicks off at Estadio BBVA on Wednesday, with both teams poised to battle for a place in the final against the winner of the Tigres UANL versus Cruz Azul series. As Toluca seeks to defend its title, its performance in the semifinals will be critical.
