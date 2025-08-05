Alfie Wise, Actor and Burt Reynolds’ Friend, Dies at 82

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Alfie Wise, a beloved character actor best known for his roles in numerous Burt Reynolds films, died on July 22 at the age of 82. He passed away of natural causes at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, confirmed by his longtime fiancée, Stephanie Bliss.

Wise, born Ralph Louis Wise in Altoona, Pennsylvania, was a familiar face in the film industry, especially in the 1970s and 1980s. He made his first appearance alongside Reynolds in the 1974 film The Longest Yard, where he portrayed a state trooper. Following this debut, Wise featured in eight more Reynolds films, including iconic titles such as Smokey and the Bandit and The Cannonball Run.

His collaborations with Reynolds expanded beyond the big screen. He played a marina owner named Oliver Wardell in the crime series B.L. Stryker, which aired from 1989 to 1990. In an interview with The New York Daily News in 2018, Wise fondly remembered Reynolds as a friend who brought people together through his films, declaring them like “an ongoing block party.”

Born on November 17, 1942, Wise stood at just 5-foot-5 but had a personality that filled the room. He served as class president at both his junior high and high school before graduating from Penn State University in 1964. After a stint in the U.S. Navy, he moved to Los Angeles, where he began his career as an NBC page.

In his extensive acting career, Wise appeared in other notable films and television shows, including Uncle Croc’s Block, which showcased his knack for children’s entertainment, and the drama series Trauma Center. His roles often highlighted his comedic timing and charm, which endeared him to fans and colleagues alike.

Wise’s legacy is marked by laughter and friendship, and those who knew him will remember his warmth and humor. “We will greatly miss Alfie’s positive attitude and charming personality,” a colleague from Donohue Real Estate expressed on Facebook after Wise’s passing.

Alfie Wise is survived by his fiancée, Stephanie Bliss, who remained by his side throughout his life.