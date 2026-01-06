Algeria Faces DR Congo in AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Showdown

Rabat, Morocco – Algeria is set to take on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) in a highly anticipated Round of 16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 today. The match will kick off at 5:00 PM local time (4:00 PM GMT) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Algeria advanced to the knockout stage as Group E winners, boasting a perfect record of three wins from three matches, with a total of nine points and a +6 goal difference. Meanwhile, DR Congo finished second in Group D, earning two victories and one draw, which gave them seven points and a +4 goal difference. Both teams display strong performances, but Algeria enters as a favorite.

The Algerian lineup remains unchanged from their tournament opener, with 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star Ibrahim Maza starting in place of Baghdad Bounedjah, who will provide support off the bench along with other talents like Anis Hadj Moussa. Algeria’s coach, Vladimir Petkovic, believes this lineup maximizes their attacking potential.

On the other hand, DR Congo’s coach, Sebastien Desabre, has named a 4-3-3 formation, featuring captain Chancel Mbemba, who brings leadership and experience to the defense. Mbemba is a key player for the Congolese, holding the all-time record for international caps.

Riyad Mahrez is another crucial player to watch today, having already scored three goals in the tournament, including an impressive performance in the group stage. Winning this match could propel Algeria to their seventh quarterfinal appearance in AFCON history.

Fans can follow the action live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. With both teams eager to prove their mettle, this clash is sure to be filled with intensity and anticipation.