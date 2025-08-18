Sports
Algeria Faces Crucial Match Against Niger in CHAN 2024
Nairobi, Kenya – Algeria‘s football team must beat Niger on Monday to secure their spot in the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024. Coach Madjid Bougherra framed this game as critical for the team’s future after their mixed performance in the tournament so far.
Currently sitting second in Group C, Algeria cannot afford to lose against Niger, who have already been eliminated from the tournament. A win would not only guarantee qualification to the next round but could also put them on track to finish at the top of their group, depending on other match outcomes.
Bougherra emphasized the importance of the upcoming match during a press conference on Sunday, saying, “Our next match is very important for us because it will determine our qualification for the next round.” He expressed hope not only for victory but also for finishing at the top of the group, acknowledging that the team needs to learn from past mistakes.
Algeria started the tournament strong with a win over South Africa but struggled against Guinea, leading to questions about their consistency. Bougherra reminded his players of the standards they need to uphold and stressed, “We must not play like we did against Guinea.” He believes that if they play to their potential, they can achieve significant success.
The coach highlighted the team spirit as a key strength, saying, “The real strength of our team is team spirit. That’s what will make the difference on the pitch.” However, he also pointed out ongoing issues with finishing, a problem they faced during the last CHAN in Algeria. “The problem of converting opportunities still haunts us,” he acknowledged.
Training sessions in Nairobi have been described as serious and focused. Bougherra is confident in his players’ commitment to represent their country well. However, he is cautious about the starting role of goalkeeper Akram Bouras, who just resumed training.
Despite Niger’s last-place position in the group with only one point, Bougherra refuses to underestimate them. He aims for Algeria to advance with confidence and momentum. “Training has been very serious. We must take advantage of every opportunity to make a difference,” he stated. This match represents not just a group-stage encounter but a critical test of Algeria’s resilience and ambition as they strive for continued success in CHAN football.
