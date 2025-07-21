Ali Bongo Ondimba Reclaims Leadership in Gabon’s Political Party

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — On July 18, 2025, Ali Bongo Ondimba publicly reasserted his leadership of the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) during a statement read by his associate Ali Akbar Onanga Y’Obegue. Bongo addressed the internal power struggle that began on March 7, 2024, denouncing the ‘usurpers’ challenging his authority and announcing a strategic reorganization of the party to restore its legitimacy.

After nearly two years of political silence, Bongo, who stated he has permanently stepped away from the presidency, reaffirmed his position as the legitimate president of the PDG. He condemned those he accuses of exploiting the party for personal gain, declaring, ‘The PDG is not merely a political organization to be dismantled by poaching a few members. It is an idea, a legacy, the embodiment of a vision for Gabon.’

Bongo did not hold back in criticizing the ‘self-proclaimed illegal directorate’ established in early March 2024, declaring all actions taken by this group as invalid. He reinforced that the valid structures of the party remain those in place prior to the crisis, referencing decisions from December 24, 2022, and June 21, 2023.

Additionally, Bongo clarified misconceptions around his withdrawal from national politics in September 2024, insisting it was not a resignation from the party presidency. ‘Our foundational text provides clear procedures for such a resignation, which I never initiated,’ he stated. His focus now is on passing down political leadership to a new generation of party members.

In his announcement, Bongo appointed Onanga Y’Obegue as the new Secretary-General of the PDG, praising his role in resisting the internal coup. The newly formed leadership team faces the immediate task of preparing for upcoming legislative and local elections and reforming party statutes to decouple the presidential candidate selection from the party presidency.

In closing, Bongo extended an olive branch to loyal party members and indicated openness to those seeking to return. He expressed a commitment to unity and described the ongoing mission as a collective effort to rebuild a PDG true to its origins while looking toward the future. ‘Let us continue to write the history of the Gabonese Democratic Party and serve Gabon with determination and dedication to our values,’ he emphasized.