Ali Larter Shares Bikini Secrets and Health Tips with Followers

LOS ANGELES, California — Ali Larter posted a stunning bikini selfie on Instagram Monday, showcasing her fit figure at 49 years old. The actress, who stars as Angela Norris in the Paramount+ series ‘Landman,’ shared insights about her health routine with her 907,000 followers.

In her post, Larter wore a bright red string bikini, emphasizing her toned abs. ‘I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week. Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me,’ she wrote.

To maintain her health, Larter revealed she follows a strict daily regimen. ‘I go to bed by 11 PM, take magnesium and gaba, and wake up at 5:30 AM. I start my day with celery juice and coffee and hit the gym by 6.’

Her workouts include a 30-minute interval run and 10 minutes of core exercises. Larter also mentioned her pre-filming routine.”Shower, dunk my face in ice water, and slather with oil because of my spray tan,” she added.

She leaves for work by 7 AM, fueling up with another coffee, lemon water, eggs, and turkey bacon before heading to the set. ‘I put on Angela’s diamond cross, which is my suit of armor for this woman,’ Larter explained.

As filming for the second season of ‘Landman’ continues, Larter encourages her followers to share how they feel their best. ‘Let me know how you build yourself up to look and feel your best,’ she said.

Larter’s dedication and confidence serve as an inspiration to her fans as she shares her experiences and tips for a healthy lifestyle.