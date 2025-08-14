Alianza FC Hosts Managua FC in Crucial Central American Cup Clash

San Salvador, El Salvador

Alianza FC will face Managua FC tonight at 8:00 p.m. in a critical match of the Central American Cup. This third-week encounter is vital for the Salvadoran team to maintain its hopes of advancing in the tournament.

Historically, Alianza FC has performed well against Nicaraguan teams, claiming victory in five out of six encounters. Their only loss came in 1967 during the Concacaf Champions Cup’s first round, where they fell 2-3 to Flor de Caña after winning the first leg 8-0.

Head coach Ernesto Corti emphasized the importance of this match, stating that securing three points is essential for their aspirations to reach the quarterfinals. The team began the tournament with a scoreless draw against Antigua GFC and needs to capitalize on home ground advantage to keep pace in Group A.

"This is a very important game for our ambitions. It's our first match at home, and we are obliged to win to add value to the point we earned in Antigua," Corti said. "It will be a tough match against a rival that hasn't scored yet this season, but we'll need to work hard to get the result we aim for."

Managua FC has struggled in the early stages of the season, having only won two of their nine total matches across Copa Nicaragua, Liga Primera, and Copa Centroamericana, and they are yet to secure any points in the regional tournament.

The standout player for Managua is Juan Barrera, who is joined by a mix of foreign talent such as Argentine Mauro Verón and Colombian Carlos Hernández. Despite their rocky start, Corti believes that Nicaraguan football has made significant progress in recent years.

“Nicaraguan football has grown. We have faced teams like Diriangén, and their national teams have also improved. Real Estelí’s appearances in the last two finals show this growth,” Corti remarked.

As Alianza prepares for tonight’s match, they aim to bounce back from their national league struggles, where they currently sit with six points from a possible fifteen.