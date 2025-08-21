Alianza Lima Aims for Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals Against Universidad Católica

Quito, Ecuador — Alianza Lima faces Universidad Católica tonight in a decisive second leg of the Copa Sudamericana 2025 round of 16. The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM local time at the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, which is located over 2,783 meters above sea level.

Alianza Lima enters the match with a 2-0 advantage following a strong performance in the first leg in Lima, where Argentinian forward Alan Cantero scored both goals. The victory not only solidified Alianza’s position in the tournament but also boosted their confidence in the local league.

“We are excited and looking to secure our spot in the quarterfinals. It would be historic for the club,” said Alianza midfielder Sergio Peña. The team, coached by Néstor Gorosito, hopes to continue their successful form, having won six of their 15 international matches this year.

On the other hand, Universidad Católica seeks to overturn the deficit in front of their home crowd. The Ecuadorian side’s recent form has not been stellar, managing only a draw against Libertad FC in their last league match. They currently sit eighth in the Ecuadorian league standings.

Analysis shows that Alianza Lima needs either a draw or a win to advance, while a loss by more than two goals would eliminate them from the competition. The match will be televised on DSports and ESPN, with full digital coverage available from Infobae Perú.

More than 35,258 fans are expected at the stadium, where Alianza Lima hopes to capitalize on their previous victory. The squad is primed for the challenge despite potential injuries and player absences. Both teams are set for what promises to be an intense match this evening.