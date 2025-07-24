Alianza Lima Aims for Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals Against Gremio

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Alianza Lima will strive to seal its spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana 2025 when it faces Gremio on Wednesday night at the Arena do Gremio. The matchup follows a significant 2-0 victory for the Peruvian team in the first leg, giving them a crucial advantage heading into this decisive playoff.

Goals from Gaspar Gentile and Eryc Castillo secured the win in Lima, fueling the hopes of the Alianza Lima squad, led by coach Néstor Gorosito. They only need to avoid a three-goal defeat to move forward in the tournament. “We’re excited but know the challenge ahead; closing the series in Brazil will require our best performance,” Gorosito said.

In contrast, Gremio enters the match under intense scrutiny. Following their disappointing performance in the first leg, coach Mano Menezes stated that his team must show a more aggressive approach right from the start. “We need to put pressure on them early; there’s no room for mistakes if we want to turn this around,” he remarked.

Gremio has been hindered by the absence of key players like Gustavo Cuéllar and Martin Braithwaite due to injuries. However, they are determined to take advantage of their home field to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

The implications of this match extend beyond just a victory. The winner will face off against Universidad Católica of Ecuador in the next round, making this match critical for both teams not only for advancement but also for financial and institutional support in their respective journeys.

The match will be broadcast in the US on ESPN and throughout Latin America on various channels, starting at 7:30 PM local time in Peru. Alianza Lima is approaching this game with confidence but remains aware of the potential pitfalls in such a high-stakes environment.

The stakes are high for Alianza Lima, as advancing not only boosts their reputation but could also lead to significant financial gains, aiding in their medium-term sports projects. A strong showing against Gremio could signify a historic run in this year’s tournament.