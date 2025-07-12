Alianza Lima Aims for Title with UTC Match This Weekend

Cajabamba, Peru — Alianza Lima aims to secure the 2025 Apertura title when they face UTC on Saturday, July 12, at 4:00 p.m. (local time). The team, currently in a challenging position, needs to win and hopes Universitario loses to stay in the title race.

Coach Néstor Gorosito highlighted the return of midfielder Jean Pierre Archimbaud, who has been sidelined for over four months due to a fractured left elbow sustained in a match against Sporting Cristal. Having received medical clearance, Archimbaud is set to contribute starting this weekend.

The club has been navigating injuries, leaving out key players including Carlos Zambrano and Kevin Quevedo, who are unavailable due to physical issues. Players like Ángelo Campos and Bassco Soyer have also been left out based on technical decisions.

As they prepare for a difficult match at high altitude, Gorosito has selected his top 20 players for this crucial encounter. Alianza Lima’s tentative starting lineup is expected to feature Guillermo Viscarra in goal, with a defensive line including Marco Huamán, Renzo Garcés, and Miguel Trauco. Midfielders Fernando Gaibor and Jesús Castillo will support the offense.

Alianza Lima is looking to ride the momentum from a recent 5-1 victory over Binacional. The team will travel to Cajamarca before reaching Cajabamba for the match at Estadio Germán Aguirre Contreras.

As fans await the match, Universitario fans will also be keeping a close eye on the other fixtures, hoping for a slip from Alianza Lima’s rival.

The match will be broadcasted live on L1 MAX and streamed on various platforms, ensuring that fans can stay updated on all developments during the game.