Alianza Lima Faces Melgar in Tension-Filled Liga 1 Matchup

AREQUIPA, Peru — Alianza Lima is set to face FBC Melgar on Saturday, June 28, at the UNSA Monumental stadium as part of the Liga 1 Torneo Apertura 2025. This crucial match kicks off at 6:15 PM local time and holds significant implications for both teams’ title hopes.

Alianza Lima enters the match in second place, trailing Universitario de Deportes by five points. With Universitario resting this weekend, Alianza’s players understand the importance of a win to narrow the gap. Coach Néstor Gorosito will field a strong lineup, including star striker Hernán Barcos, who recently surpassed 70 goals for the club.

The ‘blanquiazules’ have experienced a mixed season, having fluctuated in form during the Torneo Apertura. Despite being unbeaten in their last five matches across both the league and Copa Libertadores, concerns remain about the team’s performance. Alianza Lima barely secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Comerciantes Unidos in their last outing, leading to increased pressure from supporters and scrutiny on the coaching staff.

On the other hand, Melgar finds themselves in a tight position, ranked third with 29 points. After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Sport Huancayo, Melgar is aware that only a victory will keep their title aspirations alive. Head coach Walter Ribonetto is expected to assemble a competitive squad, aiming to build on their strong home record.

This encounter not only offers a chance for both teams to chase the valuable three points but also serves as a platform for local pride, given the rivalry between the two clubs. The match is anticipated to be a competitive clash, with fans from both sides eagerly expecting their respective teams to secure a vital victory.

Fans can watch the match live on ‘L1 Max’ and through the ‘L1 Play’ app, ensuring they do not miss any of the action. As match time approaches, excitement builds for a showdown that promises to have significant ramifications in the Liga 1 standings.