Alianza Lima Hosts Universidad Católica in Sudamericana Round of 16 Clash

Lima, Peru – Alianza Lima faces Universidad Católica of Ecuador tonight in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana 2025 Round of 16. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM local time at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, marking a significant moment for the blanquiazules as they seek to keep their international aspirations alive.

For fans unable to attend the match at Matute, the event will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed on Disney+, offering various options for viewing throughout Peru and South America. Infobae Perú will also provide live updates and coverage of the match on their official website.

Alianza Lima, managed by Néstor Gorosito, reached this stage after successfully navigating the playoffs, and they are momentarily pausing their Liga 1 campaign to focus on this international challenge at home. Winning at Matute is crucial as the return match will be played in the high altitude of Quito, a difficult setting for visiting teams.

Universidad Católica ended the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana undefeated, with four wins and two draws. They overcame teams such as Cerro Largo, Vitória, and Defensa y Justicia, establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Alianza Lima will need to maintain concentration and effectiveness in front of their home fans.

Positive news surrounds Alianza Lima with the return of key players, including Pablo Ceppelini, who is back after missing time due to injury. His presence revitalizes the blanquiazul offense, complemented by Paolo Guerrero, who has returned from a prior injury layoff. However, they will miss defender Carlos Zambrano, who received a red card in Brazil. Erick Noriega will take on the defensive duties in Zambrano’s absence.

The team’s recent performance shows a clear distinction: while they seek consistency in the local league, they have maintained a positive streak in international competitions. This dual challenge enhances their chances of advancing further in the Copa Sudamericana, aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff for tonight’s match is scheduled for 7:30 PM (PER). The broadcast will be available on ESPN and Disney+, with minute-by-minute coverage also provided by Bolavip Perú.